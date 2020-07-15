Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 42 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath bought 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.07).

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 349 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.77. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.49 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($7.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.29.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

