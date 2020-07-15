Carolyn Ferguson Buys 22 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £154.22 ($189.79).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($179.87).

On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($192.94).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 695 ($8.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 986.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,449.75. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41).

GOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.14) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) price target (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,710 ($21.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,740 ($21.41).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

