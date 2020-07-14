Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,346 shares of company stock valued at $92,098,708. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.94. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

