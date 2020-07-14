Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.24.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $402.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

