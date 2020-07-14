Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.