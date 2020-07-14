Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

