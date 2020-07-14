Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.25. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,745,126,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

