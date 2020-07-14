Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.