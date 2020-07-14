Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

