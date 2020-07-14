Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

