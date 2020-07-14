City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

