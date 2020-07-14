IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,223 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $94,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.05.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

