Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE LOW opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $140.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

