IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,441 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

NYSE ITW opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.