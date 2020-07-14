CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $435,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

