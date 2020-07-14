Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.