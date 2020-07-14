Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NFLX stock opened at $525.50 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.08.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

