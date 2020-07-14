Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Position Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 164.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,127,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $777,620,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $695,608,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.