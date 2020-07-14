Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $353.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day moving average of $384.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

