Investment House LLC Invests $610,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

