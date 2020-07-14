Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

