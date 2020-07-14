Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

