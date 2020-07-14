Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 901 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.