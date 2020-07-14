Alpha Windward LLC Trims Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

