City Holding Co. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

