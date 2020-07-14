Investment House LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after buying an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

