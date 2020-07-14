Investment House LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Investment House LLC cut its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $324,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

