Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $468,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 307,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 637,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

