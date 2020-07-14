Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,620.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

