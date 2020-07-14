IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 16,545 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

