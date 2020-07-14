CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

TXN opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

