Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,620.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

