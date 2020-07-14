Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 239,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $207,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

