Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 92 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CSFB cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.