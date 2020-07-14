Veracity Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after purchasing an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Shares of RTX opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

