Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,676 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

