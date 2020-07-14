Alpha Windward LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,981 shares of company stock worth $4,310,131. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.