IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 20,483 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

