Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 220 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

