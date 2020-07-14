Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.