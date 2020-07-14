Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

