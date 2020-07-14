Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.