City Holding Co. Acquires 1,398 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.51.

BP opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

