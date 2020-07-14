City Holding Co. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.