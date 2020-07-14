City Holding Co. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment House LLC Sells 525 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive
Investment House LLC Sells 525 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive
TE Connectivity Ltd Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.
TE Connectivity Ltd Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.
Dominion Energy Inc Stock Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Dominion Energy Inc Stock Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Southern Co Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA
Southern Co Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA
City Holding Co. Acquires 1,398 Shares of BP plc
City Holding Co. Acquires 1,398 Shares of BP plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report