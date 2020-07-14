City Holding Co. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

