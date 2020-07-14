City Holding Co. Has $707,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

