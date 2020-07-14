City Holding Co. Acquires 1,125 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

