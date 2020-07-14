Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

