Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

