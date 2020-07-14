salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Decreased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $202,747,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,376 shares of company stock worth $108,362,271. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

